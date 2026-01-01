Deepfake ID fraud set to surge 39-fold in 2026

Shafaqna English- AI-powered identity fraud is accelerating rapidly, with deepfake identity document attacks projected to increase 39-fold this year, according to a new report from identity verification firm Shufti. The findings highlight growing concerns that standalone selfie biometric checks are no longer sufficient to combat increasingly sophisticated fraud, according to Biometric Update.

Shufti’s latest Deepfake Fraud Index predicts overall deepfake fraud will rise by nearly 495% compared with last year. While synthetic identity attacks currently account for the largest share of AI-driven fraud—representing more than 42% of all cases—deepfake identity documents are expected to become the fastest-growing threat.

The company estimates that attacks using AI-generated identity documents will increase by 3,900% in 2026, based on fraud data collected between January and May. Face-swap attacks currently represent 17.6% of AI fraud, while document deepfakes account for 11.9%, but their share is expected to grow significantly.

The report argues that traditional selfie-based identity verification is no longer enough. Instead, organizations should combine biometric authentication with multiple security layers, including liveness detection, injection attack detection, media forensics, and additional fraud prevention technologies.

The warning aligns with broader industry forecasts. According to the 2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report, face deepfake detections are expected to rise from just over 1.4 million cases in 2024 to more than 5 million by 2027.

Shufti Chief Technology Officer Frayam Asif cautioned that laboratory testing alone cannot accurately measure real-world fraud defenses, arguing that identity verification systems must be evaluated under actual deployment conditions rather than controlled testing environments.

Source: Biometric Update

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