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OCHA: People across Afghanistan face increasing climate pressures

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Shafaqna English- People across Afghanistan are facing depleted water resources and climate-related pressures, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported.

OCHA wrote on its X account on Sunday, June 28, that this year’s rainfall has provided some relief.

However, it added that one good season cannot make up for five years of drought.

OCHA further stated that people across Afghanistan continue to face uncertainty about what the next season may bring.

This comes as OCHA recently reported that it has received only 17% of the required humanitarian funding for Afghanistan.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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