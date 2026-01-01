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Afghanistan: Girls showcase artwork at exhibition in Ghazni

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Shafaqna English- A three-day art exhibition has been held in Ghazni, featuring artworks created by nearly 70 other girls.

The exhibition aims to promote local art, show the talents of female artists, and convey artistic messages marking the month of Muharram.

Around 500 artworks, including calligraphy, paintings, handicrafts, and other artistic creations, have been put on display.

One of the organizers, Alia Hussaini, said: “The market for painting is growing day by day. Our goal is to promote this art so that more women become artists.”

Sources: Tolo News

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