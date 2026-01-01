Iranian FM meets with Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad

Shafaqna English- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi discussed key bilateral issues with his Iraqi counterpart, including Iran-Iraq relations, the recent conflict, diplomatic developments between Iran and the United States, and regional and international issues.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, Araghchi said, “Based on the memorandum of understanding, the Strait of Hormuz, under the management that Iran will adopt, will return to its pre-war capacity within 30 days, after the obstacles are removed by the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Thanking his Iraqi counterpart for Baghdad’s hospitality, Araghchi said the two ministers held comprehensive talks covering bilateral and regional issues.

He described relations between Iran and Iraq as strategic and highly valuable, stressing Tehran’s determination to further strengthen the partnership during his meetings with senior Iraqi officials.

During his visit, the Iranian foreign minister is also scheduled to meet other senior Iraqi officials to continue consultations on matters of mutual interest.

Sources: IRNA

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