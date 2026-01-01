More than 77 million phone calls recorded in Karbala during the first ten days of Muharram

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission announced that more than 77 million phone calls were made in Karbala during the first ten days of Muharram, while more than 8.5 million text messages were exchanged.

The Commission said on Saturday that over 77 million phone calls were recorded in Karbala during the first ten days of Muharram, along with more than 8.5 million text messages.

According to Middle East News, citing Alsumaria, the Commission described the quality of mobile telecommunications services in Karbala during the first ten days of Muharram as “stable,” reflecting the readiness of the telecommunications infrastructure and the reliability of the network during the peak pilgrimage period.

The Commission reported that a total of 77,173,384 phone calls were made in Karbala during the first ten days of Muharram this year. Nearly 77 million of these were domestic calls, while the remainder were international. Of the more than 8.5 million text messages exchanged during the same period, 7.5 million were domestic messages and more than one million were international.

The Commission also stated that the total number of Iraqi mobile subscribers reached 18.4 million, while the number of foreign subscribers stood at approximately 124,000.

It added that preparations made before the beginning of Muharram—including strengthening the mobile network infrastructure by deploying 81 mobile base stations and adding 308 telecommunications towers—helped maintain stable services despite the sharp increase in the number of subscribers.

Source: Middle East News

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