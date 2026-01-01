1.1 Million Iraqis traveled to Saudi Arabia in 2025

Shafaqna English- Iraqis ranked ninth among foreign visitors to Saudi Arabia in 2025, with a total of 1.1 million Iraqi nationals traveling to the country.

According to Middle East News, citing Shafaq News, data released by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism showed that Iraqis ranked ninth among foreign visitors to Saudi Arabia in 2025, with a total of 1.1 million arrivals.

The data indicate that approximately 3.2 million Egyptians visited Saudi Arabia last year, placing Egypt at the top of the list of foreign visitors. Egypt was followed by Pakistan with 2.8 million visitors, India and Indonesia with 2 million each, Kuwait with 1.8 million, and Bahrain with 1.4 million, ranking second through sixth, respectively.

The data also show that Turkey and Yemen each recorded approximately 1.2 million visitors, while Iraq and the United Arab Emirates each recorded 1.1 million visitors, placing them seventh through tenth, respectively.

Source: Middle East News

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