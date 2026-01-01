Israeli attacks damage archaeological sites in Southern Lebanon

Shafaqna English- Lebanon’s Minister of Culture said that Israel’s war against Lebanon, which began about four months ago, has caused extensive destruction and damaged archaeological sites in southern Lebanon.

According to Middle East News, citing Asharq, Lebanese Minister of Culture Ghassan Salameh said that Israel’s air and ground campaign against Lebanon has inflicted heavy damage on archaeological and cultural heritage sites in the country’s south.

He added that despite the ceasefire, authorities are still unable to provide a full assessment of the extent of the damage because Israeli forces continue to control an area extending about 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory, which remains inaccessible to Lebanese officials and residents.

The minister said that Israel did not limit its operations to artillery shelling and drone strikes but also demolished a number of locations with explosives, completely flattening several villages and areas.

Salameh further stated that several historic towns outside the restricted zone, including Tyre and Nabatieh, were also subjected to extensive airstrikes.

He explained that the village of Tebnine had come under a particularly heavy attack, raising concerns about possible damage to its Crusader castle.

The Lebanese culture minister stressed that cultural heritage encompasses not only Roman and Phoenician antiquities but also historic buildings, heritage sites, and structures of cultural significance.

Source: Middle East News

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