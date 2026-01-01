Pope Leo prays for victims of Venezuela quake 

Shafaqna English–Pope Leo XIV calls for prayers for victims of two earthquakes in Venezuela.

As he prayed the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Leo XIV spoke in Spanish to express his closeness to Venezuela, where two massive earthquakes struck in quick succession this week.

“I wish to express my closeness to the Venezuelan sisters and brothers affected by the recent earthquakes that have caused numerous victims and injured, as well as great material damage,” he said. As we pray to the Lord for the eternal repose of the deceased, I renew my spiritual closeness to their families, the injured, and those struck by this tragedy. At the same time, I express my gratitude and support to those who are generously carrying out search and rescue efforts.”