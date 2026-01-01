Venezuela quake leaves thousands missing

Shafaqna English- According to the country’s acting president, 33 individuals have been pulled alive from the rubble since the weekend following Venezuela’s two catastrophic earthquakes. Among them are several minors, but with each passing hour, the chance of finding more survivors diminishes, and tens of thousands of people are still reported missing.

By Saturday(27 Jun 2026), the official death count from Wednesday’s twin earthquakes had exceeded 1,400. International rescue teams have been arriving in large numbers in the coastal state of La Guaira, which suffered the heaviest damage, as efforts continue on the ground.

Source: Reuters

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