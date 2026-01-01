English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 1Sportsworld

Norway team’s food distrust rumor laid to rest

0

Shafaqna English- Norway is impressing in its first World Cup since 1998, but alongside their success, baseless stories about what the players eat have gone viral on social media.

The allegation states that the Norwegian men’s squad brought their own provisions to the 2026 World Cup due to a lack of confidence in U.S. food quality.

This claim is untrue. According to head chef Aron Espeland, the team brought select Norwegian products to ensure diet uniformity and offer players a reminder of home, while fresh supplies are purchased locally. Experts note this is a standard approach for top-tier international competitors.

Source: Apnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

France cruise to 4-1 victory over Norway

asadian

Haaland shines as Norway beat Senegal 3-2

asadian

Norway defender becomes father

asadian

Senegal and concern over Haaland

asadian

Norway’s star shines bright

asadian

Revival of Tesla sales in Europe

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.