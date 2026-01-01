Shafaqna English- Norway is impressing in its first World Cup since 1998, but alongside their success, baseless stories about what the players eat have gone viral on social media.

The allegation states that the Norwegian men’s squad brought their own provisions to the 2026 World Cup due to a lack of confidence in U.S. food quality.

This claim is untrue. According to head chef Aron Espeland, the team brought select Norwegian products to ensure diet uniformity and offer players a reminder of home, while fresh supplies are purchased locally. Experts note this is a standard approach for top-tier international competitors.

Source: Apnews

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