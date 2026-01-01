Iranian FM meets Iraqi PM to discuss regional stability

Shafaqna English- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in Baghdad on Sunday, with the two sides discussing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and regional initiatives for promoting regional security and stability.

According to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s office, al-Zaidi welcomed the diplomatic process to end the war in the region, saying Iraq supports prioritizing an end to wars and adopting dialogue to foster regional stability.

The talks also covered the recent agreement between Iran and the United States that halted the war between the two countries, as well as international and regional efforts to enhance security, respect national sovereignty, and preserve the unity and territorial integrity of states.

Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s support for Iraq and underscored the importance of continued coordination and joint efforts to expand bilateral relations and cooperation.

Sources: IRNA

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