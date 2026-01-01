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Water crisis in India due to delayed monsoon rains

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Shafaqna English- The delayed onset of India’s monsoon and rainfall levels below the long-term average have triggered a range of issues, from delayed crop planting for farmers to water-use curbs at building sites in Mumbai, the country’s main commercial center.

Water scarcity has been documented in many parts of the country as a result of the monsoon’s delayed beginning. The season typically kicks off in June, yet its pattern has become inconsistent in recent times. According to climate experts, the Pacific warming phenomenon known as El Nino, coupled with rising global temperatures, will likely bring insufficient and uneven rainfall to India.

Source: Apnews

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