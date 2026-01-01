Canada edged past South Africa 1-0

Shafaqna English- In the 92nd minute, Stephen Eustaquio unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box, finding the back of the net and securing a 1-0 win for Canada against South Africa on Sunday(28 Jun 2026). This victory sent the co-hosts to the World Cup round of 16 for the very first time.

Eustaquio collected the ball on the edge of South Africa’s penalty area and drove it past the diving Ronwen Williams, capping off a thrilling finish to the World Cup’s first knockout fixture.

Source: Reuters

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