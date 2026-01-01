Scotland: Thousands gather for anti-racism rally in Edinburgh

The rally, coordinated by the anti-racism group Reclaim Our Streets, brought together residents, community groups, politicians and trade unions to condemn the attacks and stand against far-right forces in British politics.

Five people were injured in a series of incidents which took place in Sighthill, Telford Road and on Leith Walk on June 19. The victims included young worshippers who had attended prayers at Broomhouse Mosque, an Asian Deliveroo driver and a Muslim taxi driver.

A man, Lewis Hawkes, has since appeared in court charged with five counts of attempted murder linked to terrorism. The 36-year-old made no plea and was remanded in custody.

After the protest, a spokesperson for Stand Up to Racism Scotland said: “We are proud of our role in organizing and mobilizing a mass response to the racist stabbings in Leith and Edinburgh – and all the 5,000 people who took to the streets should join us in feeling proud.

“One of the slogans of our movement is ‘an injury to one is an injury to all’ – and today we showed that’s not just a slogan. We sent a strong message to fascist and racist thugs that if they come after our workmates, neighbors and friends, we will respond – and we will do in our 1000s.”

They continued: “For every racist, there are many more of us prepared to respond to their violence. We are going to fight together to oppose the far right – and we will fight together for real change.”