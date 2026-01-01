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South Korea’s head coach resigned

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Shafaqna English- South Korea’s manager, Hong Myung-bo, resigned on Sunday(28 Jun 2026) following the nation’s group-stage exit from the World Cup.

The announcement came from the Korean camp in Guadalajara, where Hong addressed the media after it became clear on Saturday(27 Jun 2026) that his side would not be one of the eight best third-ranked teams to progress to the round of 32.

Hong expressed his heartfelt regret, saying, “I would like to genuinely apologize to the people who have loved Korean football and always supported the national team.”

Source: Reuters

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