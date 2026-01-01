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Australian defender now targets clash with Salah

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Shafaqna English- Having made his World Cup debut at just 18, Lucas Herrington now wants to add another milestone to his rapidly rising career: keeping Mohamed Salah from scoring against Australia.

Salah, who leads the Egyptian national team, is a major doubt for the Socceroos clash after suffering a hamstring injury during the stalemate against Iran.

Despite Salah’s injury, centre-back Herrington is hoping the former Liverpool star will be ready to play in Friday’s game in Arlington, Texas.

Source: Reuters

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