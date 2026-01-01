Koeman: Netherlands-Morocco match was too early

Shafaqna English- Ronald Koeman, the Netherlands’ coach, suggested on the eve of their Monday(30 Jun 2026) match against Morocco in Monterrey that a last-32 meeting between the two sides might be premature for this stage of the World Cup.

Both nations finished among the top eight at the previous World Cup four years ago; Morocco made history as the first African and Arab team to reach the semi-finals, while the Dutch exited in the quarter-finals after a close penalty shootout loss to eventual champions Argentina.

Source: Reuters

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