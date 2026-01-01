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Dollar is on track for its biggest monthly gain

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Shafaqna English- The US dollar remained strong on Monday(29 Jun 2026), on course for its largest monthly rise in almost a year, as tensions in the Persian Gulf and higher Treasury yields boosted demand ahead of important jobs data due later this week.

Over the weekend, the US and Iran traded fresh accusations before agreeing to halt retaliatory strikes and hold talks in Qatar on Tuesday, leaving investors uneasy about the truce they announced.

Crude prices moved higher on Monday, as renewed strikes slowed the passage of energy cargoes via the Strait of Hormuz, which boosted the dollar’s appeal as a safe-haven currency.

Source: Reuters

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