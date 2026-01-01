Afghanistan: Families are alarmed by collapse in public school education quality

Shafaqna English- Families whose children attend public schools in Kabul, Afghanistan, have complained about the low quality of education. They said that the existing teaching methods do not meet students’ learning needs and that they are forced to pay additional costs beyond school fees for supplementary tutoring and language learning.

According to these families, classroom instruction is largely based on rote memorization and note-taking, and students are not given sufficient opportunity for discussion, research, and the development of critical thinking.

They claim that in recent years, the Taliban have not paid adequate attention to improving educational quality, focusing instead on issues such as the dress and appearance of students and teachers.

These families, speaking to the Hasht-e Subh Daily, added that the shortage of well-equipped laboratories, standard libraries, and computer classrooms is among the fundamental problems of public schools.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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