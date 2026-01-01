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Japan’s new economic growth target

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Shafaqna English- According to the draft of its long-term economic plan, Japan’s government will seek to establish annual real economic growth of over 1%, an ambitious goal that would be more than double the current growth rate.

According to the draft policy framework for economic and fiscal management, which was seen by Reuters, the government aims for sustained growth above 1% “as early as possible,” coupled with nominal growth of more than 3%, in line with Premier Takaichi’s push to boost inflation and growth.

Source: Reuters

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