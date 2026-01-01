Iran and the US agree to halt hostilities

Shafaqna English- A U.S. official said on Sunday(28 Jun 2026) that Iran and the United States have agreed to stop recent clashes in the Persian Gulf and restart negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz, a move that has raised hopes for preserving a temporary peace deal that had come under strain due to days of reciprocal strikes.

The official added: “Technical discussions will continue across all aspects of the memorandum of understanding. Both sides will stand down for now, and vessels will be allowed to navigate freely,” referring to the 14‑point MOU signed on June 17, under which the strait would be reopened for maritime traffic.

Source: Reuters

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