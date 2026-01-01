English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther NewsUSworld

Iran and the US agree to halt hostilities

0

Shafaqna English- A U.S. official said on Sunday(28 Jun 2026) that Iran and the United States have agreed to stop recent clashes in the Persian Gulf and restart negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz, a move that has raised hopes for preserving a temporary peace deal that had come under strain due to days of reciprocal strikes.

The official added: “Technical discussions will continue across all aspects of the memorandum of understanding. Both sides will stand down for now, and vessels will be allowed to navigate freely,” referring to the 14‑point MOU signed on June 17, under which the strait would be reopened for maritime traffic.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Oil prices keep falling

asadian

Reuters: US lifts Iran oil sanctions until August 21

asadian

Oil prices fall as Switzerland talks wrap up

asadian

Preliminary US-Iran dialogue round ends in Switzerland

asadian

Global markets react dually to Fed policy & Iran agreement

asadian

Reuters: US reads out text of interim agreement with Iran

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.