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Burnham promised to transform Britain’s system of governance

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Shafaqna English- The office of Andy Burnham, the Labour MP who is expected to succeed Keir Starmer as UK prime minister, announced on Monday(29 Jun 2026) that he will set out his vision for Britain, having promised to alter the way the country is run by shifting power away from London toward the regions.

Burnham, who made his return to Westminster earlier this month after winning a parliamentary seat, is the sole announced contender to succeed Starmer and is likely to enter Downing Street within weeks.

Source: Reuters

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