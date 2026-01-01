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Two people rescued from under rubble in Venezuela

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Shafaqna English- Four days after the fierce earthquakes in Venezuela, a father and his son were safely extracted from the wreckage of a collapsed building on Sunday(28 Jun 2026).

The moment instilled hope in the French and US rescue teams present in the region, forces engaged in an intense race against the clock to find additional survivors.

The rescuers transported the father and son, who appeared severely weakened and were both wearing masks, on temporary fabric stretchers through the rubble‑covered streets to an ambulance waiting nearby, while a crowd in La Guaira had encircled the emergency vehicles.

Source: Reuters

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