Intensification of Apple’s clash with India’s antitrust body

Shafaqna English- In an objection recorded in regulatory documents reviewed by Reuters, Apple claims that India’s competition authorities reached their conclusion that Apple had violated the rules without conducting an independent investigation and merely by repeating rivals’ assertions; the US company has called for these results to be entirely quashed.

This filing, submitted by Apple on June 25 and now being publicly reported for the first time, constitutes the company’s fiercest response yet in its conflict with the Competition Commission of India, where Match (the owner of Tinder) and Indian startups are among the parties opposing Apple.

Source: Reuters

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