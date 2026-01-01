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Record-breaking heat in Italy & Balkan region

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Shafaqna English- The impact of the extraordinary heatwave was felt on Monday(29 Jun 2026) in Italy and the Balkans; this heatwave, lasting more than a week, has resulted in hundreds of premature deaths and has upended daily life across the continent, with fears of spreading wildfires mounting by the day.

Additionally, warnings have been issued that temperatures are expected to rise again from early next week in countries including France and Germany, which have suffered the most severe effects in recent days.

Source: Reuters

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