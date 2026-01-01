English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 1Other NewsUS

Divergence between US economy & stock market

0

Shafaqna English- The path of the US economy and that of its stock market are starting to diverge from one another. In June, major events took place, including the historic SpaceX IPO and the first gathering of Fed Chair Kevin Warsh; it was a month packed with contradictions.

The US economy is backed by solid data from employment gains and consumer outlays, with confidence trending upward. On the other hand, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 have seen monthly declines, and the Magnificent Seven tech group has dropped over 10%. Treasuries have advanced, lowering yields, even though inflation surpassed the 4% threshold last week for the first time in three years.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

US: Stock market awaits jobs data

asadian

Fed is more ambiguous than ever

asadian

Wall Street turned red

asadian

High status of South Korean chip firm employees

asadian

UK consumers shrug off inflation worries

asadian

Steady growth in US retail sales persists

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.