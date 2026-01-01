Divergence between US economy & stock market

Shafaqna English- The path of the US economy and that of its stock market are starting to diverge from one another. In June, major events took place, including the historic SpaceX IPO and the first gathering of Fed Chair Kevin Warsh; it was a month packed with contradictions.

The US economy is backed by solid data from employment gains and consumer outlays, with confidence trending upward. On the other hand, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 have seen monthly declines, and the Magnificent Seven tech group has dropped over 10%. Treasuries have advanced, lowering yields, even though inflation surpassed the 4% threshold last week for the first time in three years.

Source: Reuters

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