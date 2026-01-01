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Trump policies put green investment at risk

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Shafaqna English- A report released on Monday(29 Jun 2026) states that Trump administration policies, which have blocked permits for renewable energy projects, now endanger over $121 billion in investment and are slowing the expansion of wind, solar, and storage capacity — all of which are crucial for meeting increasing electricity demand.

Wood Mackenzie’s research underscores the paradox in the president’s policies: he pushes for rapid energy infrastructure development to support AI expansion, yet simultaneously obstructs clean energy growth.

Source: Reuters

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