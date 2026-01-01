Economic crisis pushes Iraq on collision course with OPEC

Shafaqna English- The economic fallout from the Iran war, combined with a fresh wave of investment from major oil companies, has prompted Iraq to aggressively seek a higher production quota within OPEC — a move that could potentially put it on a collision path with the producer group.

OPEC, still reeling from the war’s fallout and the unexpected withdrawal of the UAE after nearly six decades in the bloc, now also faces renewed pressure from Iraq — a development that adds to the organization’s mounting challenges.

Source: Reuters

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