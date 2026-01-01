English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 2Middle EastOther Newsworld

Economic crisis pushes Iraq on collision course with OPEC

0

Shafaqna English- The economic fallout from the Iran war, combined with a fresh wave of investment from major oil companies, has prompted Iraq to aggressively seek a higher production quota within OPEC — a move that could potentially put it on a collision path with the producer group.

OPEC, still reeling from the war’s fallout and the unexpected withdrawal of the UAE after nearly six decades in the bloc, now also faces renewed pressure from Iraq — a development that adds to the organization’s mounting challenges.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Possible job cuts at BMW in Europe

asadian

Return of Persian Gulf flights

asadian

UK consumers shrug off inflation worries

asadian

Oil prices extend losses

asadian

Poll: Half of evangelicals unhappy with Trump

asadian

Sharp drop in China’s fuel demand

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.