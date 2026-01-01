Turn of tech companies toward non-dollar currencies

Shafaqna English- As AI-related corporate lending continues to rise, bankers have turned to new strategies for placing ever-greater amounts of bond issuances.

Rising expenditures on chips, cloud platforms, and data centers have driven large tech firms to issue bonds in non-dollar currencies, allowing them to attract a more diverse range of investors while preventing domestic U.S. market oversaturation with massive debt. Amazon and Alphabet have together offered $60 billion in multi-currency bonds in the last year.

Source: Reuters

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