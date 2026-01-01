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Chinese Lotus electric vehicles in Canada

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Shafaqna English- Wang Di, China’s ambassador to Canada, told Reuters on Friday(26 Jun 2026) that Lotus brand electric vehicles, owned by Geely Holding Group, will arrive in Canada next month under an agreement between Prime Minister Mark Carney and China’s president Xi Jinping.

This shipment marks the first Chinese-owned and produced vehicles to be offered under an agreement that allows up to 49,000 Chinese EVs annually at preferential tariff rates — a deal Carney is leveraging to reduce Canada’s trade reliance on the United States.

Source: Reuters

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