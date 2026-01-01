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Germany knocked out on penalties

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Shafaqna English- In one of the most shocking results in World Cup history, Paraguay defeated four-time champions Germany 4–3 in a penalty shootout on Monday(29 Jun 2026), booking their place in the round of 16 after the match had finished 1–1 following extra time.

It was Jose  Canale who converted the decisive spot‑kick, handing the underdogs an unforgettable win and sparking wild celebrations. Paraguay now advance to the last 16, where they will face either France or Sweden – two strong title contenders.

Source: Reuters

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