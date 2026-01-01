Record-breaking heat across Europe impacts on human health

Shafaqna English- An extraordinary heatwave in Europe had major impacts on human health, ecosystems, agriculture, infrastructure and labour productivity.

It is accompanied by localized violent storms and, in some areas, by worsening drought and the risk of wildfires.

WMO, its members, and partners are mobilizing with early warnings and coordinated heat-health action plans to try to save lives and inform decision-making on how to minimize economic damage and disruption.

Sources: World Meteorological Organization

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