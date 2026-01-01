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USA: Muslims in Texas suffer from Republicans’ hate speech

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Shafaqna English- After a brutal Republican primary runoff in which Islamophobia took center stage, anti-Muslim hatred continues spilling into public life in Texas. Muslims say anti-Islamic rhetoric is making everyday life difficult.

Texans say that the hate speech shared by elected officials is increasingly echoed by people in their everyday interactions, including discussions about education or interactions at a store, in a park, at a university, and at an elementary school. In one case, students at the University of Houston were praying when a man approached them and burned a Qur’an. In other cases, people have been verbally attacked for wearing traditional garments.

“It definitely trickles down,” said Naila Syed, a Dallas resident and member of the Islamic Center of North America Council for Social Justice. Syed says her two young daughters have been confronted with anti-Islam “talking points” while at school. A fellow student asked them if they knew that followers of Islam treated women poorly. “To have a kid who has these points ready and memorized like this is just very concerning as a parent,” Syed said.

Multiple people said the hatred has made them uncomfortable venturing outside of their own homes by themselves.

Sources: Guardian

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