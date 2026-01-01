Experts call for a more diverse global space launch ecosystem

Shafaqna English- As satellites become increasingly vital to communications, navigation, disaster response, and national security, experts warn that the global space economy is becoming overly dependent on a small number of launch providers. They argue that a more diversified, multi-polar launch ecosystem is essential to ensure resilience and long-term access to space, according to World Economic Forum.

A new analysis found that a single launch-vehicle family carried 77% of satellite payloads in a global sample between 2021 and May 2026, highlighting growing concentration in the commercial launch market despite record launch activity and falling costs.

Researchers say limited launch options can force satellite operators to compromise on deployment orbits, potentially reducing mission efficiency and increasing reliance on standardized rideshare missions rather than mission-specific requirements.

Europe’s recent launcher shortages—including delays to Ariane 6, the retirement of Ariane 5, and the suspension of other launch systems—illustrate the strategic risks of relying on too few launch providers, with even the Galileo navigation program temporarily depending on foreign launch services.

The report urges governments and industry to strengthen launch resilience by supporting multiple launch providers, expanding launch sites, improving orbital transfer capabilities, and adopting procurement policies that prioritize redundancy alongside cost. According to the authors, future space sovereignty will depend not only on building satellites and rockets, but also on ensuring reliable access to multiple launch pathways.

Source: World Economic Forum

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