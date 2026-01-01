Brazil beat Japan 2–1

Shafaqna English- On Monday(29 Jun 2026), Brazil narrowly avoided a huge shock in the World Cup last-32 round, coming from behind to defeat Japan 2–1. The winning goal came deep into stoppage time, when Gabriel Martinelli managed to poke the ball in at the far post.

Sunday’s last-16 match in New Jersey will see Brazil take on either Norway or Ivory Coast. The five-time champions looked much sharper in the second half, after Japan had taken an early lead and kept their attacks quiet for most of the opening 45 minutes.

Source: Reuters

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