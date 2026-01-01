Carlo Ancelotti’s warnings paid off

Shafaqna English- Carlo Ancelotti has been insisting for weeks that mental toughness and fighting spirit would be the key factors in a long and demanding World Cup. Based on what we saw, Brazil have clearly taken that message on board – although for large portions of their game against Japan, they appeared intent on pushing that very idea to its breaking point.

It could be argued that this wasn’t merely a 2–1 win for Brazil. Rather, it had all the hallmarks of a classic Ancelotti performance: control, a period of instability, trouble created by their own mistakes, and then – just as common sense was giving up hope for extra time – a late rebellious moment that came as much from raw emotion as it did from tactical planning.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com