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Severe heat alert at World Cup

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Shafaqna English- As the World Cup knockout stages get underway this week, players and supporters will have to contend with extreme heat, as a massive “heat dome” takes hold across the central and eastern United States, as well as parts of Canada.

The National Weather Service has cautioned that the “heat dome” – a large high-pressure system that traps warm, humid air – could create extremely dangerous conditions. Heat indices in the Midwest and East Coast are forecast to climb as high as 105 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

Source: Reuters

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