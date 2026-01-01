Paraguay revived dream of 1998

Shafaqna English- In the 1998 World Cup, Paraguay were desperately holding on for a 0–0 draw in their last-16 match against tournament hosts France, hoping that goalkeeper Jose Luis Chilavert could produce penalty-shootout heroics. However, Laurent Blanc’s golden goal in the 114th minute ended those hopes.

Fast forward 28 years, and Paraguay succeeded where the Chilavert-led side had fallen short. The South American underdogs drew 1–1 with Germany after 120 minutes and then sent the four-time world champions packing via penalties.

Source: Reuters

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