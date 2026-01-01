Paraguay’s World Cup win results in nationwide public holiday

Shafaqna English- Santiago Pena, the President of Paraguay, has declared a public holiday for Tuesday(30 Jun 2026) to mark the country’s remarkable win over Germany, a victory that propelled them into the last 16 of the World Cup.

After the teams finished 1–1 following 120 minutes of play on Monday(29 Jun 2026), Paraguay stunned the four-time world champions Germany by winning 4–3 in the penalty shootout, pulling off one of the biggest shocks the tournament has ever seen.

Pena shared a post on X featuring a photo of him signing the declaration, with the caption: “Today, the whole country is in celebration.”

Source: Reuters

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