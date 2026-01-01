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Morocco eliminated Netherlands 3–2 on penalties

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Shafaqna English- On Monday(29 Jun 2026), Morocco defeated the Netherlands 3–2 in a penalty shootout to secure a place in the World Cup last 16, after their Round of 32 match had ended 1–1 following extra time. They will now face co-hosts Canada in the next round.

After Yassine Bounou kept out Crysencio Summerville’s penalty, Ismael Saibari stepped up to convert the winning kick, sending Morocco through in a dramatic contest. The match had gone to extra time thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser from the Moroccans.

Source: Reuters

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