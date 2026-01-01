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Gakpo’s goal & sorrow that transcended pitch

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Shafaqna English- The emotional reaction from Cody Gakpo after scoring against Morocco on Monday(29 Jun 2026) highlighted that although the World Cup captivates billions of viewers worldwide, football cannot shield players from personal heartbreak.

Last week, Gakpo and his partner Noa van der Bij lost their unborn son several months into the pregnancy. When the striker scored the first goal in the last-32 match against Morocco, he collapsed to the ground and broke down in tears.

For everyone inside the stadium, it was a deeply moving moment. The Dutch squad’s celebration of the lead was muted by their instant understanding of Gakpo’s grief, and their concerned reactions demonstrated genuine empathy.

Source: Reuters

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