US oil reserves hit their lowest level

Shafaqna English- According to figures from the Department of Energy, crude oil inventories in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve dropped by 5.5 million barrels to 325.7 million barrels, marking the lowest level since May 1983.

These reductions are part of a U.S. commitment to release 172 million barrels from the reserve in order to fill the shortfall in global supplies caused by the Iran war, as well as to help lower fuel prices.

In recent weeks, U.S. crude inventories have declined sharply, driven by strong export demand and robust refining activity for American oil.

Source: Reuters

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