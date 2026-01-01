Leak of confidential iPhone information

Shafaqna English- Documents and a source confirm that the ransomware attackers who stole data from Apple’s Indian supplier Tata Electronics have released files on the dark web. The leaked material contains sensitive supplier and component lists, as well as photos of the yet-to-be-released iPhone 18 Pro.

This data leak endangers the complex and carefully managed supply chain that Apple relies on to produce the iPhone, which is assembled using a vast network of suppliers from around the globe.

It could also damage Apple’s relationship with Tata, since most supplier agreements are closely guarded secrets. Moreover, it could give competitors, counterfeiters, and even Apple’s own vendors insight into which company supplies which components.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com