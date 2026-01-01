Concern over Japan’s intervention in currency market

Shafaqna English- The U.S. dollar’s ongoing rise pushed the Japanese yen to its weakest point since 1986 on Tuesday(30 Jun 2026), raising concerns that Tokyo might step in with direct currency intervention – even if not right away – while also placing the euro under selling pressure.

The dollar hit a 40-year high of 162.41 yen on Tuesday(30 Jun 2026), before settling at 162.15, slightly higher than the previous day’s close. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama reiterated that authorities were ready to take appropriate action whenever needed, but stopped short of using more forceful language.

Source: Reuters

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