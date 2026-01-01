UN chief calls for civilian protection following Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for the protection of civilians following Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktia, that reportedly killed and injured dozens of people.

Speaking at a press briefing, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said Guterres urged Afghanistan and Pakistan to resolve their differences through dialogue and stressed that all parties must adhere to international humanitarian law.

“We continue to call on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and stress that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times,” Dujarric said.

He cited the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), which reported that numerous civilians were killed and injured in overnight airstrikes carried out by Pakistan in the three eastern provinces.

Sources: Ariana News

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