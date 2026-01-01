Frustration with Venezuela’s government

Shafaqna English- Across Venezuela, anger has been growing over the government’s failure to provide adequate assistance to regions devastated by two deadly earthquakes that struck five days ago. Miracle rescues are becoming increasingly scarce, and the death toll surpassed 1,700 on Monday.

It is feared that as many as 140 of the victims were recently deported from the United States, including young children. They had been staying at a hotel that collapsed during the powerful 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes that struck on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

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