Best quarterly performance of global stocks

Shafaqna English- On Tuesday(30 Jun 2026), global stocks were on course for their strongest second-quarter performance in six years. Meanwhile, a strengthening dollar pushed the yen to its lowest level in forty years and appeared set to register its fourth consecutive quarterly gain.

Over the last three months, the MSCI All-World index has climbed roughly 14% to all-time highs, marking its best Q2 showing since 2020.

A large portion of the gains can be attributed to a powerful surge in AI-related equities, with Asian markets leading the way – Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan have all seen their benchmarks rise by double digits. The S&P 500 has added 14%, and the Nasdaq has soared 20% following the addition of $2 trillion SpaceX to its roster in June.

Source: Reuters

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