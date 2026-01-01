UK government’s new immigration plan

Shafaqna English- In its latest bid to curb unlawful migration, the British government said on Monday(29 Jun 2026) that people seeking asylum could face a bill of roughly £10,000 ($13,222) to reimburse the state for accommodation and basic support, before they can apply to settle in the country.

Immigration remains a deeply divisive topic in British politics, frequently appearing among the top issues for voters in public surveys and sometimes sparking demonstrations and social friction.

Source: Reuters

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