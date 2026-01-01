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OCHA: Women & Children are shouldering the heavy burden of water shortages in Afghanistan

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Shafaqna English- Women and children are shouldering the heavy burden of water shortages, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported.

OCHA wrote on its X page on Tuesday, June 30, that women and children spend long hours fetching water for their households.

The international organization said that in the village of “Baghlak Sofla” in Yakawlang District, Bamyan province, women and children gather around the only available well to collect water for their families.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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