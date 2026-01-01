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Annual Kaaba washing begins

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Shafaqna English- Preparations for the annual washing of the Kaaba began on Tuesday with the raising of the curtain covering its door, the first stage of the ceremony.

The annual ritual is held on the date corresponding to the 15th of Muharram, 1448 A.H., and is one of the oldest traditions associated with Islam’s holiest site.

The interior walls of the Kaaba were washed using Zamzam water mixed with rose water and a premium oud mixture.

The Kaaba’s cloths are also soaked in the mixture, while the three pillars and the flooring inside are also washed. The surfaces at the site in the Grand Mosque are then dried before the interior walls are perfumed, completing the annual cleansing ceremony.

Sources: Arab News

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